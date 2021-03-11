McEntire

STEEL CITY MEDIA Country KBEQ (Q104)/KANSAS CITY's longtime MD/afternoon air personality TJ McENTIRE plans to part ways with the station after 28 years. She shared the surprising news on social media, and addressed her listeners, writing, "Thank you for being a part of my journey at Q104, from 1993 to 2021. I've met so many great people like you! Thank you for spending your afternoons with me, having me on your radio. You as listeners, have actually turned into friends! "

McENTIRE, who did not specify a departure date, plans on remaining in KANSAS CITY and focusing on her INSTAGRAM food channel, "What's Cooking with TJ," and her podcast, "Mac & The Millennial."

PD TODD NIXON is on the hunt for a new p.m. driver. E-mail him your materials here. No calls or DMs, please.

