Board Action

ENTERCOM's Board of Directors has been reduced from 11 to 10 members in light of STEFAN SELIG's disclosure that he will not stand for reelection at the 2021 shareholders' meeting.

SELIG, who will continue on the board until the meeting, gave notice on TUESDAY (3/9) that he will be leaving at the expiration of his current term. The board unanimously decided to withdraw SELIG's nomination and shrink the board by one seat in Board Class I, which will now consist of three directors (one being a Class A director).

Entercom Plans $500 Million Note Offering

ENTERCOM is planning a $500 million private offering of senior secured second-lien notes due 2029.

The note sale's proceeds will pay off all of ENTERCOM's 7.250% senior notes due 2024 and will partially repay existing indebtedness under its senior credit facilities.

« see more Net News