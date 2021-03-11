Matt Bailey

INTEGR8 RESEARCH's latest blog post examines the significance of OLIVA RODRIGO's smash, chart-topping hit, "Drivers License," a cultural phenomenon that has inspired a million TIKTOK videos and a SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE sketch.

INTEGR8 RESEARCH President MATT BAILEY explains, “'Drivers License' isn’t just a big hit about a heartbroken teen. It’s a glimpse into how today’s teens will soon change the course of pop music," about his new generation aged 15 and younger. .“They’re as different from Millennials as Millennials were from Gen Xers.”



Among BAILEY’s observations are that pop music is becoming more intimate as a more introspective generation begins consuming pop music. He also notes that artists now craft songs with SPOTIFY in mind, not radio.

“Those long intros that we used to talk up on air are long gone for good reason—they don’t keep kids listening on SPOTIFY.”

To read the entire blog post, “What “Drivers License Tells Us About The Future Of Pop Music” click here.

