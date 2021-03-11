International Songwriting Competition

INTERNATIONAL SONGWRITING COMPETITION has announced a total of 324 finalists selected from more than 26,000 entries representing 158 countries throughout the world. ISC recognizes songwriters in all genres of contemporary music and gives away more than $150,000 in cash and prizes, including an overall Grand Prize of $25,000 in cash plus additional prizes. For the full list of winners, go here.

Judges include BEBE REXHA, COLDPLAY, DUA LIPA, TOM WAITS, CAM, ARTURO SANDOVAL, LINKIN PARK, TREVOR DANIEL, CAM and LAURA PAUSINI, among others.

Winners will be selected by a panel of iconic recording artists and high-profile industry executives. Winners will be announced in late APRIL or early MAY.

For more information about ISC, please email CANDACE AVERY at press@songwritingcompetition.com or call (615) 251-4441.

