New Podcast

Longtime Rock radio producer DENNY SOMACH is bringing his stories and interview archives to a new podcast for LIVEXLIVE's PODCASTONE. "THE ROCK PODCAST WITH DENNY SOMACH" launches TODAY (3/11) with a debut focusing on the late LED ZEPPELIN drummer JOHN BONHAM; among upcoming guests are HEART's NANCY WILSON, TOTO's STEVE LUKATHER, and THE DOORS' JOHN DENSMORE.

PODCASTONE Chairman NORM PATTIZ said, "DENNY is a fantastic producer with a track record that goes back decades. His knowledge of music history and love of rock and roll is second to none. I love his work and now millions will be able to access that work on PODCASTONE."

SOMACH added, "Having had great success with him in the past at NBC and WESTWOOD ONE, I am very excited to reunite with NORM PATTIZ at PODCASTONE. His status as industry pioneer, visionary executive, and legendary innovator, made it easy to say yes."

