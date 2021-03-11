Launching New Label

DEF JAM RECORDINGS is launching a joint partnership deal with writer, creator, producer and actor LENA WAITHE. The label, HILLMAN GRAD RECORDS is looking to leverage opportunities across music, TV & films.

On board as HILLMAN GRAD's Head of A&R is TEBS MAQUBELA and ALBERT COOKE will serve as GM. The duo will report to WAITHE and HILLMAN GRAD RECORDS Pres./Film & TV RISHI RAJANI. WAITHE and DEF JAM Interim CEO JEFF HARLESTON made the announcement of the new partnership.

LENA WAITHE commented, "Music and storytelling have always gone hand in hand. And I think that’s because musicians are the storytellers we love the most. They can take complex emotions and simplify it in four minutes, the same artist can sing about the revolution and falling in love. Music is a part of us. It’s so often connected to our fondest and sometimes our darkest memories. Musicians tell our story. At HILLMAN GRAD PRODUCTIONS we believe in identifying and amplifying new talent, and we want to continue to do that in the music industry. JEFF HARLESTON and his phenomenal team at DEF JAM have given us their trust and their resources to help develop artists that not only have potential, but staying power. We look forward to the journey ahead."

DEF JAM Interim CEO JEFF HARLESTON added, "LENA WAITHE has established herself as one of the most artistically and commercially successful creators and storytellers at work today. LENA has a profound understanding of and appreciation for music. After making her mark on television as an actor and writer, then smoothly shifting gears into her role as a film producer and CEO, it follows that she would now spread her wings at the helm of this exciting new record label. DEF JAM is the perfect partner for LENA WAITHE’s new HILLMAN GRAD venture, and we look forward to bringing her musical vision to life."

