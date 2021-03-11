Time Change Opposition

LAS VEGAS-based syndicated host Dr. DALIAH WACHS is leading a petition drive to end the time change from standard to DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME and back again, and the petition at CHANGE.ORG is racing closer to its 300,000 goal by the minute. As of early THURSDAY (3/11), the campaign had amassed over 200,000 digital signatures.

Dr. DALIAH tells ALL ACCESS that she has been in touch with Sen. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL), who is among the Senators reintroducing the "Sunshine Protection Act," which would end the time changes and keep DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME in place year-round. The petition, which points to "multiple health risks" associated with the time change, urges CONGRESS to pick either standard or DST and stick with it all year.

See the petition by clicking here.

