WORK X WORK's annual ON AIR FEST is coming back for a fifth year, but this time, the BROOKLYN-based podcast event will be a virtual event streamed free online. The conference will be taking place APRIL 8-10.

“This year’s ON AIR FEST will be an inspiring, healing, and purposeful gathering for a global community of creators and listeners,” said WORK X WORK Founder/Creative Dir. SCOTT NEWMAN. “Our goal is to create a magical space where inspiring storytellers, thinkers, and artists can help make sense of this moment.”

Highlights of the agenda, released TODAY (3/11), include live episodes of SONOS RADIO's "OBJECT OF SOUND" with host HANIF ABDURRAQIB interviewing RHIANNON GIDDENS and HRISHIKESH HIRWAY; "CODE SWITCH" hosts SHEREEN MARISOL MERAJI and GENE DEMBY discussing the process of producing their show; NEW YORK TIMES columnist ROXANE GAY; BEN FOLDS and a "special guest" discussing songwriting; performances and conversations with ADIA VICTORIA, OPEN MIKE EAGLE, and mxmtoon; a live episode of "SWITCHED ON POP"; former "THE NOD" hosts/co-creators BRITTANY LUSE and ERIC EDDINGS hosting the SATURDAY sessions; BROCCOLI PRODUCTIONS CEO RENAY RICHARDSON discussing diversity; "DESIGN MATTERS" host DEBBIE MILLMAN interviewing a "special guest"; a session on storytelling hosted by AUDIBLE; the presentation of the second annual ON AIR FEST Audio Vanguard Award; and a "TALKHOUSE PODCAST" session. The event will again open with NICK QUAH's "HOT POD LIVE" industry sessions and town hall.

In addition, the festival opened entries for “Official Selects,” a showcase for experimental creative short-form audio (under 10 minutes), with entries due by MARCH 26th.

