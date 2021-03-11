Martini

Effective immediately, music industry veteran ANTHONY MARTINI takes over as CEO of ROYALTY EXCHANGE, replacing founding CEO MATTHEW SMITH, who will remain as Chairman. MARTINI will lead ROYALTY EXCHANGE's 27,000 registered investors with its new section called The eXchange, where artists set their prices for their catalogs and get offers directly from potential investors.

“I’m incredibly happy that we found ANTHONY and that he agreed to step into the CEO role,” said ROYALTY EXCHANGE founder and chairman MATTHEW SMITH. “He has the experience, vision, drive, and relationships—not to mention charisma—to lead ROYALTY EXCHANGE into its next chapter.”

“I’ve always enjoyed the thrill of finding the next big artist, but this time I’ve found the next big company,” said MARTINI. “ROYALTY EXCHANGE is disrupting the financial landscape of the music business in favor of those who actually create the value in this industry—the artists. That’s a mission I can get behind and take to the next level.

“I joined ROYALTY EXCHANGE because it’s the only company built to serve all artists, not just the most successful few. Superstar artists already make plenty of money, so they shouldn’t be the only ones to profit from today’s music catalog gold rush. Our marketplace allows any artist, big or small, to set their own terms and tap into this unprecedented demand for music royalties.

“I want to give artists the ability to bet on themselves, without interference or going into debt or giving up control of their artistic vision. It’s a long-overdue disruption to the traditional advance model in this business, and I can’t wait to show the world what we’ve got in store.”

MARTINI began his career as an artist manager, including a senior role at CRUSH MANAGEMENT, where he discovered and developed rapper TYGA, among other acts. He later joined pioneering music licensing platform JINGLE PUNKS, where he played an instrumental role in its sale to CANADIAN publisher ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT. In 2019 he sold a majority stake of his company, COMMISSION RECORDS to BIG NOISE.

