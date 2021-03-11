Casey

JIM CASEY, the former editor-in-chief of CUMULUS MEDIA’s web site, TheCountryDaily.com (formerly NASHCountryDaily.com), has joined digital media and publishing company OUTSIDER as Sr. Managing Editor. He will oversee the company’s Country music content creation, and host a new podcast, among other duties.

CASEY departed CUMULUS in DECEMBER (NET NEWS 12/16/20). He spearheaded the site’s launch in 2016 and had been its editor-in-chief since 2017. Before that, he was Managing Editor of NASH Country Daily’s predecessor, COUNTRY WEEKLY magazine. He also previously hosted the “Writers Room” podcast.

