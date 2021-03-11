Jones (Photo: Gordon Clark)

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE and THE PENTHOUSE have signed SHREVEPORT, LA native WILLIE JONES to a joint record deal. JONES, who previously recorded for EMPIRE, is best known for his genre-bending sound that combines Hip-Hop and Country music. He is represented by JONNIE FOSTER at THE PENTHOUSE for management and JOHN HUIE at CAA for booking, and is signed to a global publishing deal with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 2/16).

“Whoa! I can’t wait to see what’s down this road,” said JONES. “I appreciate everyone who has been part of the WILLIE JONES story so far, and I’m truly blessed. Now, let’s get it.”

He has not yet been assigned to a specific SONY NASHVILLE imprint.

JONES hosts the APPLE MUSIC show, "The Cross Roads Radio," which focuses on the intersection of Rap and Country

