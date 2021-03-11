New Podcast

OREGON PUBLIC BROADCASTING is debuting a new podcast based on an award-winning graphic memoir about a woman's investigation into why she was told her father was dead when he wasn't.

The six-episode "RELATIVE FICTION," premiering MARCH 29th, is based on writer and illustrator NICOLE GEORGES' 2013 "CALLING DR. LAURA," the story of how GEORGES, then two years old, was told by her mother and half-sisters that her father was dead, only to find out that her family had conspired to keep her father a secret from her, and how she went about getting to the truth..GEORGES narrates the podcast, which expands the book's story with interviews.

