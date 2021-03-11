Special Reports

CBS NEWS RADIO is offering affiliates a special eight-part series of 60-second features on the first anniversary of AMERICA's declaration of a national emergency for the pandemic and the first state stay-at-home order, and a special edition of "AMERICA: CHANGED FOREVER" with CBS NEWS employees recalling how their jobs and lives changed one year ago.

The special reports will be available for download by affiliates on FRIDAY (3/12) at noon (ET) for airing through MARCH 21st and will be aired on "CBS NEWS TOP OF THE HOUR" and "WORLD NEWS ROUNDUP" MARCH 15--19. "AMERICA: CHANGED FOREVER" feeds on FRIDAYS at 2p (ET) via XDS and a password-protected site.

