Gospel Music Association

THE GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION has produced a special EASTER show, Because He Lives, that will premiere on the TRINITY BROADCAST NETWORK on Thursday, April 1st at 9PM eastern. Some of the artists that will perform include AMY GRANT, CECE WINANS, husband and wife BERNIE HERMS & NATALIE GRANT, and ZACH WILLIAMS. GMA President, JACKIE PATILLO shared, "What a better way to honor the resurrection of Jesus than through songs and worship." The special will re-air on Easter Sunday, April 4th at 4PM eastern.

