Music management powerhouse RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT and interactive livestream service TWITCH are coming together to launch "CTRL_MUSIC_" a Country music channel on TWITCH featuring live, interactive concerts by some of the most popular artists in the genre. Every WEDNESDAY at 8p (CT), the channel will air "Country Now Live," a series beginning WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17th and continuing for 24 weeks featuring performances from NASHVILLE's BROOKLYN BOWL, Q&As, behind-the-scenes looks and exclusive content for fans. The first round of performers set to appear includes BRETT YOUNG, LADY A, CHRIS JANSON, JORDAN DAVIS, ELLE KING, RILEY GREEN and LINDSAY ELL.

Also featured on the new channel is "On Time with BOBBY BONES," a monthly interview show hosted by iHEARTRADIO host and TV personality BOBBY BONES. "On Time with BOBBY BONES" will feature exclusive interviews, music, games, user interaction and more.

“At TWITCH, community is in our DNA, and we are thrilled to partner with RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT in order to welcome even more Country artists and their communities to the service with CTRL_MUSIC_," said TWITCH Dir./Premium Music Content BRIAN RUCKER. "We know these artists, both established and developing, will love the way they can continue to interact with fans on TWITCH in real time, and perform live to an audience once again – all from the iconic home of Country music: NASHVILLE, TN.”

"Country Now Live" is a partnership with RED LIGHT's Country music news and lifestyle website CountryNow.com.

« see more Net News