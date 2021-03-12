63rd Annual Grammy Awards Sunday, March 14th (Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

As history has proven, the pairing of unlikely artists for performances at the GRAMMY AWARDS is a big hit among fans and viewers, and this year is no different. Producers of the 63rd Annual GRAMMY AWARDS have planned several "Conscious Coupling" performances with some of today's best A listers.

SUNDAY's (3/14) Ceremony airing on CBS at 8p (ET) will feature performances by DEBABY with both DUA LIPA and RODDY RICCH. MEGAN THE STALLION and CARDI B will perform together, as well as MAREN MORRIS and JOHN MAYER, CHRIS MARTIN and BRITTANY HOWARD and BAD BUNNY and JHAY CORTEZ. TAYLOR SWIFT will perform with AARON DESSNER and JACK ANTONOFF, her principal collaborators on her album of the year nominee, FOLKLORE.

HARRY STYLES is set to open this years GRAMMYs. THE RECORDING ACADEMY isn’t saying what song STYLES will perform, but “Watermelon Sugar” (nominated for best pop solo performance) and “Adore You” (nominated for best music video) are top of mind.

STYLES has three GRAMMY nominations. He is also nominated for best pop vocal album for FINE LINE. These are the first GRAMMY nominations of STYLES’ career outside of ONE DIRECTION.

