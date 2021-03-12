A Different Perspective

Following the critical, airplay and sales success of PAUL MCARTNEY’s III project, he has decided to take an interesting approach to “III” Imagine it with an A-List friends, fans and new acquaintances, each covering, remixing and/or reimagining their favorite McCartney III song.

Those folks include DOMNIC FIKE, DAMON ALBARN, BECK, BLOOD ORANGE, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, JOSH HOMME, KHRAUNGBIN, 3D RDN of MASSIVE ATTACK, ED O’BRIEN (EOB), ANDERSON .PAAK, ST. VINCENT and more.

McCartney III Imagined will be released digitally APRIL 16th via CAPITOL RECORDS. Physical formats are available for pre-order for this summer, including exclusive color vinyl editions available at TARGET, BARNES & NOBLE, INDIE record stores, NEWBURY COMICS and PaulMcCartney.com.

« see more Net News