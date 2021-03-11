Hoffman

APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY's biweekly "Back Porch Country" show gets a new host, NICK HOFFMAN, effective with the episode debuting TODAY (3/12) at 4p (CT). His first episode will feature HOFFMAN highlighting some listener picks, '90s Country songs and a track by a newer artist on the scene, in addition to a shoutout to the U.S. military members. Listen here. HOFFMAN takes over for previous host ALECIA DAVIS for the show's second season.

"For those of you that don't know me, I'm a fiddle player," said HOFFMAN. "I'm a singer. I'm also a TV host. I have a television show on the OUTDOOR CHANNEL called 'NICK's Wild Ride.' I've had a band called THE FARM that has had a couple of singles on the radio over the last couple of years. And as a side guy, I've played fiddle and guitar with all sorts of different artists. And as if that wasn't enough, now look, mom, I'm on APPLE MUSIC radio and I have a cold beer in my hand. So basically, life is pretty good. Anyone who knows me knows that I absolutely live and breathe Country music. I love the old stuff, I love the new stuff. I love it all.”

