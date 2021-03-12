Swensson (Photo: Nate Ryan)

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KCMP (89.3 THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL host of “THE LOCAL SHOW” ANDREA SWENSSON has decided to leave the station after nine years to start a new chapter as a self-employed music writer, author, and podcaster. Her last episode of THE LOCAL SHOW will air on SUNDAY, APRIL 4th.

MPR’s President DUCHESNE DREW said, “ANDREA’S contributions to THE CURRENT and MINNESOTA’s music scene are too many to count in this moment, but I want to thank her for her sharing her insights, creativity and passion for local music with our listeners and our community.”

SWENSSON said, “If there has been one constant in my time here, it's that I'm always eager to move on to the next thing — from appearing on air for the first time to producing my own audio segments, doing deep dives into local history, making a podcast about mental health, and recording a late-night series about jazz musicians. [But] the time has come for me to find my next thing.”

89.3 THE CURRENT Managing Dir. DAVID SAFAR said, “ANDREA is a friend and mentor to so many at THE CURRENT, and she will be truly missed by all of us at the station and our listeners. She started at THE CURRENT writing for thecurrent.org to build an audience for local music. She did exactly that and went on to become a radio host, podcaster, and curator of events and multimedia experiences. I'm grateful to ANDREA for her leadership and commitment to our audiences, and I wish her the best in her next venture.”

