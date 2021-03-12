Not Insurance

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION is offering members a medical cost-sharing membership with SEDERA. SEDERA is not health insurance, but a pooling of payments made by members to pay selected medical bills submitted to the company for review.

“One of the most important things that IBA members want is a cost efficient option for health care. Quite honestly, that has been the most difficult item for us to deliver,” said IBA founder and ADAMS MEDIA GROUP CEO RON STONE. “I was introduced to SEDERA by a friend who suggested they might provide a solution that could work for our membership. This is a great option for any company looking for a solution for health care cost savings ... or an alternative to the expensive and ever increasing cost of traditional insurance.”

