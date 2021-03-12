Intercollegiate Broadcasting System

NASSAU COMMUNITY COLLEGE Freeform WHPC/GARDEN CITY, NY, has been honored with seven national awards at the 2021 INTERCOLLEGIATE BROADCASTING SYSTEM conference, including the ABRAHAM & BORST "Best Overall Radio Station In The Nation" and "Best Community College Radio Station In The Nation."

The station also took home awards for Best Morning Show, Best Station ID, Best Underwriting Announcement, Best Use Of Social Media and Best College Radio Station Advisor (SHAWN NOVATT).

A complete list of winners can be found here, including GOSHEN COLLEGE's WGCS (91.1 THE GLOBE) for Best On-Air Personality ("On-Air With KADIE") and STONY BROOK UNIVERSITY's WUSB for Best On-Air Pledge Drive..

Commented WHPC PD SHAWN NOVATT, “I could not be prouder of the work being done by the volunteers and staff here at WHPC, especially over the last year. Even with the pandemic forcing all of us to broadcast remotely, we continued to thrive and provide our audience with the information and entertainment they expect from us. WHPC is celebrating nearly 50 years of broadcasting and I am so thrilled that the station continues to receive the recognition it deserves. Our mission is to provide professional broadcasting training to qualified NASSAU COMMUNITY COLLEGE students, and these awards once again prove we are accomplishing our goal.”

