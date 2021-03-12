Arnold

Longtime ENTERCOM Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON host DALE ARNOLD has announced his retirement, effective after TODAY's show (3/12).

ARNOLD, with WEEI since 1991 and most recently co-host of the 10a-2p (ET) weekday "DALE & KEEFE" show with RICH KEEFE, said that he is retiring from radio and announced the move in an abrupt manner "because I did not want some long, drawn-out MIKE FRANCESA farewell tour." He will, however, call several RED SOX games on regional cable sports network NESN,

