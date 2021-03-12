Arnold

Longtime ENTERCOM Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON host DALE ARNOLD has announced his retirement, effective after TODAY's show (3/12). ANDY GRESH, most recently at CUMULUS News-Talk WPRO-A-WEAN/PROVIDENCE and a former host at SIRIUSXM MAD DOG RADIO, BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON, and WTIC-A/HARTFORD, will replace ARNOLD as RICH KEEFE's co-host for 10a-2p (ET) weekdays, starting MONDAY (3/15).

ARNOLD, with WEEI since 1991, said that he is retiring from radio and announced the move in an abrupt manner "because I did not want some long, drawn-out MIKE FRANCESA farewell tour." He will, however, call several RED SOX games on regional cable sports network NESN.

“ANDY GRESH has a vast amount of experience covering the BOSTON sports scene, making him a perfect addition to our midday programming,” said ENTERCOM BOSTON Regional Pres. MARK HANNON on GRESH's hiring. “We’re excited to team him up with WEEI’s RICH KEEFE to bring listeners a dynamic midday show that will reflect what sports fans are talking about day in and day out.”



“I'm excited to be back on the radio in BOSTON,” said GRESH. “I think people know I'm pretty familiar with this time slot, but It's time to present something new and fresh, with energy, focus and fun. RICH KEEFE and I have always had a cool relationship that I truly believe that will translate through the speakers.”

As many of you heard, today @DaleEArnold announced his retirement from the show, and ultimately @WEEI.



Dale will call select @RedSox games this summer on the station but tomorrow will be his last day on the program.



Here's his announcement: pic.twitter.com/U8VjHAv5ob — Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) March 11, 2021

