THE WEEKND and JUSTIN BIEBER will return THE RECORDING ACADEMY's awards snub by sitting out this year's GRAMMY ceremony and, in THE WEEKND's case, maybe boycott them in the future, too.

ABEL TESFAYE aka THE WEEKND stated he won't be attending the GRAMMYS from now on "because of the secret committees" he believes are responsible for selecting nominees.

He told the NEW YORK TIMES he'll "no longer allow my label to submit my music to the GRAMMYS." THE WEEKND has accused the RECORDING ACADEMY of ignoring his critically and commercially acclaimed "After Hours" album following a dispute over whether he could perform at the SUPER BOWL LV on FEBRUARY 7th, the weekend after the GRAMMYS, which were originally scheduled for JANUARY 31st, but then rescheduled for this weekend due to COVID.

THE WEEKND, a three-time GRAMMY winner, claimed the award show lacked transparency.

BIEBER will join TESFAYE as a no-show SUNDAY because he wasn't asked to perform. BIEBER is nominated for four awards, but called out the RECORDING ACADEMY for nominating his album, “Changes,” in a pop category instead of classifying it as R&B as intended.

BIEBER wrote on INSTAGRAM, “I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album. ‘Changes’ was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album, which is very strange to me.”

BIEBER is up for Best Pop Solo Performance (“Yummy”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Intentions,” featuring QUAVO), Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (for his feature on DAN + SHAY’s “10,000 Hours”).

BIEBER said the GRAMMY organization's “weird” decision was a disappointment, as it was his dream to “make a project that would embody that sound.”

“For this not to be put into that category feels weird, considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style, all the way down to the Hip-Hop drums that were chosen, it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album!”

