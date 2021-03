Ronnie Rush

Former Oldies radio on-air personality RONNIE RUSH has just published his second book, "Walk A Mile In My Shoes," the follow-up to his previous tome, "Life Of A Roadie, The Gypsy In Me."

RUSH describes the book as "more of a philosophical reflection on all my experiences, including writing my first book."

To purchase a KINDLE edition, go here.

