Roundtables

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA RADIO, the streaming channel focused on veterans' issues, is holding four roundtable discussions on veteran healing.

The first installment, "Service, Resilience, Success," will air MARCH 25th at 7p (ET), with U.S. ARMY Maj. Gen. (Ret.) PETE AYLWARD and DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS READJUSTMENT COUNSELING SERVICE ED MCEVOY interviewed by U.S. ARMY Capt. (Ret.) JOE REAGAN and WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA Exec. Dir. KAREN WORCESTER.

“I think this is going to be a meaningful discussion,” said WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA RADIO Program Mgr. SUSAN PATTEN. “As everyone involved has a synergy of mission and a deep understanding of veterans’ needs and the needs of their families. We look forward to this opportunity to offer stories and the importance in addressing veterans’ healing.”

The other three roundtables are scheduled for JUNE 24th, SEPTEMBER 23rd, and DECEMBER 23rd.

« see more Net News