BETTER NOISE COO STEVE KLINE will expand his role to include leadership duties at parent company, BETTER NOISE ENTERTAINMENT. Continuing in the COO title, KLINE will focus on overseeing global streaming, radio and digital marketing teams across the company’s offices, while also helping to oversee the company’s music, film, podcasts and other entertainment content initiatives.

Company Founder/CEO ALLEN KOVAC noted, “When I first met with STEVE 17 years ago in NEW YORK, he was a seasoned radio promotions executive, hungry to expand his skillset to all other facets of artist development and music marketing. Since joining our team, he’s done just that and more, continuing to inspire our company daily with his endless curiosity and knack for forward-thinking campaigns. As we continue bringing music and telling stories to a global audience, we’re fortunate to have him in this new role, where his creativity and industry expertise will lead the way for all of our offices worldwide.”

KLINE, who has held senior promotions positions at major labels, including GEFFEN, RCA and COLUMBIA, added, “ALLEN kept his word and has given me the opportunity to take on so many new, exciting challenges over the years. As DSP’s and social platforms operate globally, so does BETTER NOISE. Music is universal and shouldn’t be localized or regionalized. I am thrilled to assume this expanded role and to lead our artist development initiatives within global streaming, digital and radio to new heights of success. I want to thank ALLEN for this opportunity and also couldn’t be happier working alongside DAN WAITE and the first-class team we have in place here.”

Newly named BETTER NOISE MUSIC President DAN WAITE said, “STEVE’s deep knowledge is crucial to this element of our label’s content promotion. As we continue our global expansion, there is no one better to oversee all of our radio and streaming teams in NORTH AMERICA, UK, EUROPE and ANZA. Additionally, given his great track record in staying ahead of trends and building key industry relationships, STEVE’s expertise will be essential as we continue collaborations with world-class artists and partners.”

