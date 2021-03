Jakobsen

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WFRG (BIG FROG 104)/UTICA, NY midday host KARI JAKOBSEN will host her last show on the station TODAY (3/12). She’ll be transferring to Top 40 sister station WFHN (FUN 107)/NEW BEDFORD, MA for afternoons beginning MONDAY, MARCH 15th.

