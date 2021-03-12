Using Laylo

LIVEXLIVE's PODCASTONE will use messaging platform LAYLO to reach consumers with marketing for its podcasts, including notification of new episodes and merchandise sales. The partnership launches with the next episode of former TRUMP attorney MICHAEL COHEN's podcast "MEA CULPA."

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY said, "LAYLO will allow our talent at PODCASTONE to specifically and instantly target and notify their fans and listeners about breaking news, live events, and available merchandise in real time. It will provide PODCASTONE and our hosts granular data on our audience and the tools to connect with them. We can now directly connect with listener groups across SMS, email, FACEBOOK MESSENGER and DISCORD and build even more loyal and engaged podcast audiences."

LAYLO CEO ALEC ELLIN, son of LIVEXLIVE CEO ROB ELLIN, said, "At LAYLO, we've been fortunate to help thousands of creators connect directly with their fans and we're incredibly excited to work with PODCASTONE and LIVEXLIVE to offer our platform to amazing hosts like MICHAEL COHEN. Today, Podcasters are given minimal audience data and are forced to rely on third parties to connect with their fans. We've built LAYLO to remove these barriers and this partnership will allow us to do that for so many great podcasters and artists."

