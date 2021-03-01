Lindgren (Photo: LinkedIn)

CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY (CAA) has promoted agent JOSH LINDGREN to the new post of Head of Podcast Development, reports DEADLINE.

LINDGREN joined CAA in 2018 and has been involved in some of CAA's high-profile podcasting deals, including AVA DUVERNAY and JORDAN PEELE's podcast partnerships with SPOTIFY; he also represents LEMONADA MEDIA, MAXIMUM FUN, and several other prominent companies and figures in the industry.

« see more Net News