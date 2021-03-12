Podcast And Radio Specials

ESPN is adding a podcast and radio specials based on its TV sports betting show THE DAILY WAGER.

"THE DAILY WAGER PODCAST" kicks off MONDAY (3/15), hosted by a rotation of the TV show's hosts, anchor DOUG KEZIRIAN and analysts JOE FORTENBAUGH and TYLER FULGHAM. The show will be posted in early afternoon (ET) on weekdays for the night's action. The radio specials will preview the NCAA men's basketball tournament and will air on ESPN RADIO at 9a (ET) on MARCH 20th, 21st, 27th, and APRIL 3rd; DALEN CUFF will host the specials, with CHRIS "THE BEAR" FALLICA on the first episode and FORTENBAUGH, FULGHAM, and other "DAILY WAGER" personalities contributing to the specials.

