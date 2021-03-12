McCullough

SALEM News-Talk WNYM-A (AM 970 THE ANSWER)/NEW YORK is adding a nightly show focused on issues surrounding the reopening of NEW YORK CITY as the pandemic eases. The show, "RADIO NIGHT LIVE," airing at 7p (ET) starting MONDAY (3/15) and hosted by KEVIN MCCULLOUGH, will have different co-hosts and topics each weeknight, with MONDAY's shows devoted to finances with HILLARY KRAMER; TUESDAYS on travel with VALERIE D'ELIAl WEDNESDAYS on medical issues with Dr. NICOLE SAPHIER; THURSDAYS on legal issues with attorney ARTHUR AIDALA; and FRIDAYS on culture with CRISTYNE NICHOLAS.

VP/GM JERRY CROWLEY said, “We feel an obligation as broadcasters do be about instilling, and doing public good for our community, this is a total team effort, and we’re grateful to do our part.”

