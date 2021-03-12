Q4 Results

The pandemic took its toll on SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. fourth quarter 2020 revenue, which fell year-to-year from $31.8 million to $28.8 million, although the quarter rose 19.1% on a sequential basis from third quarter.

Net income fell year-to-year from $3.8 million to $2.3 million and diluted earnings per share were off from 64 to 38 cents. Free cash flow slipped from $5.4 million to $5.1 million.

For full year 2020, net revenue shrank from $123.1 million to $95.8 million. Income fell from a gain of $13.3 million to a loss of $1.9 million, including a non-cash impairment charge of $5.2 million.

