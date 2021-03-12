iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO is celebrating 3-1-2 (CHICAGO's area code) day in THE WINDY CITY. The cluster is spotlighting the contributions that one local charity is making to help live theater.

LEAGUE OF CHICAGO THEATERS is helping to support CHICAGO theater workers that have lost their jobs. It's a not for profit that helps professional development of theater performers, directors, stagehands, production engineers, lighting technicians, and more.

