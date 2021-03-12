-
'MOBE Mondays' To Hold Special Tuesday Event On 'Women In Music & Preserving The Legacy At Our Music Museums'
In celebration of music during WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH, MOBE (Marketing Opportunities In Business & Entertainment) will hold a special TUESDAY episode of their virtual MOBE MONDAYS series on TUESDAY, MARCH 16th at 7p (ET).
The topic will be WOMEN IN MUSIC & PRESERVING THE LEGACY AT OUR MUSIC MUSEUMS and will be hosted by BILLBOARD R&B/Hip-Hop Exec. Dir. GAIL MITCHELL.
The speakers will include TUWISHA ROGERS SIMPSON/NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC, NWAKA ONWUSA/ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME, ROBIN R. TERRY/MOTOWN MUSEUM, and RENEE FOSTER/UNIVERSAL HIP-HOP MUSEUM.
The session will be live at FACEBOOK on the #MOBESymposium page and on their YOUTUBE MOBE SYMPOSIUM channel. For information about MOBE, click here.