Special Tuesday Event

In celebration of music during WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH, MOBE (Marketing Opportunities In Business & Entertainment) will hold a special TUESDAY episode of their virtual MOBE MONDAYS series on TUESDAY, MARCH 16th at 7p (ET).

The topic will be WOMEN IN MUSIC & PRESERVING THE LEGACY AT OUR MUSIC MUSEUMS and will be hosted by BILLBOARD R&B/Hip-Hop Exec. Dir. GAIL MITCHELL.

The speakers will include TUWISHA ROGERS SIMPSON/NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC, NWAKA ONWUSA/ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME, ROBIN R. TERRY/MOTOWN MUSEUM, and RENEE FOSTER/UNIVERSAL HIP-HOP MUSEUM.

The session will be live at FACEBOOK on the #MOBESymposium page and on their YOUTUBE MOBE SYMPOSIUM channel. For information about MOBE, click here.

« see more Net News