The Bridge Expands Into NJ

Former EQUITY COMMUNICATIONS Top 40-CHR WAIV (105.5)/ATLANTIC CITY-CAPE MAY, NJ has sold to THE BRIDGE OF HOPE INC. On TUESDAY, MARCH 16th the station switched to THE BRIDGE OF HOPE INC. Contemporary Christian WNJH (105.5 THE BRIDGE)/ATLANTIC CITY-CAPE MAY, NJ. Station Manager, BILL SAMMONS shared, “We’ve been serving CAPE MAY and coastal NEW JERSEY with our original 88.7 signal in DELAWARE for just over 10 years. The purchase of 105.5 FM will now give our NEW JERSEY listeners a much better signal and gives us the opportunity to reach hundreds of thousands of potential new listeners.”

« see more Net News