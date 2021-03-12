The Smiths (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

WHEELHOUSE RECORDS artist GRANGER SMITH and his wife AMBER have announced they are expecting a baby boy. The couple revealed the news to fans via their YOUTUBE channel and social media accounts last night (3/11), then appeared on CBS-TV's "CBS THIS MORNING" TODAY (3/12) to share more details surrounding the announcement. Watch the interview here.

The pregnancy comes after losing their youngest son, 3-year-old RIVER, in a drowning accident at their home in JUNE 2019 (NET NEWS 6/6/19). Following the loss, the couple felt they had more love to give as parents and decided to move forward with in vitro fertilization, since AMBER had her tubes tied following the birth of RIVER, their third child. After one miscarriage in JULY 2020, the couple found out they are expecting a little boy, due in AUGUST. Baby SMITH will join sister LONDON (9) and brother LINCOLN (7), with the spirit of brother RIVER never far away.

"I just had this feeling. I don't think we could replace or ever try to replace RIVER, but I just said I feel like I have love available to give," GRANGER shared on "CBS THIS MORNING." "I am so happy, so happy we're pregnant, but so sad that one child replaced another child in that way. We say that we're moving forward, we never move on from something like this [the loss of RIVER], but we're moving forward into a new chapter."

