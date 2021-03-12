Korn Will Rock Worldwide On April 24th

Legendary rockers KORN have announced their global streaming event "KORN: MONUMENTAL" set for SATURDAY, APRIL 24th at 4p (ET)/1p (PT). Produced by DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS, this immersive concert experience will broadcast worldwide from the set of "Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience."

KORN vocalist JONATHAN DAVIS said, “We hope you take part in this experience with us. And though it is not the same as performing live with you here, we still want to bring you some great music and a fun show.”

Tickets for this global streaming event are on sale at www.KornLive.com at an early bird discount through SATURDAY, MARCH 27th, and watch the official trailer here.

« see more Net News