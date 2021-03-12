iHEARTMEDIA Sports WCWA-A (FOX SPORTS 1230 THE GAMBLER)-News-Talk WSPD-A-W225AM-Rock WIOT/TOLEDO, SEVEN BRIDGES RADIO Sports WJXL-A-F (1010XL/92.5 FM)/JACKSONVILLE, CRC BROADCASTING Sports KQFN-A-K257CD-K240EU (1580 THE FANATIC)/PHOENIX, and CRC BROADCASTING Sports KXPS-A-K247DA (TEAM 102.7 FM 1010 AM)/PALM SPRINGS have signed up for VSiN sports gambling programming through SKYVIEW NETWORKS. The stations are in four markets in states that have yet to legalize mobile sports betting.

SKYVIEW Pres./COO STEVE JONES said, “The odds and betting news and analysis VSiN shares is intelligent and compelling, providing value to the listener, even without the ability to take part in mobile betting in their state. With six states considering sports gambling legislation already this year, we are finding stations hungry to be the first in their market to lock in this exciting programming in advance.”

