One Fine, One Cancellation

The FCC has proposed a fine against one station for a late license renewal application but has rescinded a fine for the same violation against another station after the licensee pointed out that it had received permission to file its application late.

The Commission proposed a $3,000 fine against CULTURAL ENERGY for filing its license renewal application for noncommercial Variety KCEI/RED RIVER, NM almost a year late, missing the SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 deadline and filing on SEPTEMBER 24, 2020, blaming an "inadvertent oversight." The Media Bureau did not accept that excuse and issued the proposed fine at the base forfeiture amount without downward adjustment.

But the Media Bureau's proposed $3,000 fine against FAIRFIELD EDUCATIONAL RADIO STATION (MAHARISHI INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY) for filing the license renewal application for noncommercial Variety KHOE/FAIRFIELD, IA a month late was rescinded after it was pointed out that the station had informed the Commission that its application would be late and received a month's filing extension by letter.

