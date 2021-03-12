Naysayer

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) took a shot against the proposal at the FCC to allow FM boosters to air geotargeted programming separate from the main signal, filing reply comments FRIDAY (3/12) opposing the plan because "an overwhelming majority of NAB members agree that [GEOBROADCAST SOLUTION's] proposal would pose significant risks to radio stations that far outweigh the speculative benefits proffered by GBS."

The NAB criticized the 57 comments on file supporting the GBS plan as consisting of 55 "largely identical" filings "submitted through GBS’s attorney in previous requests to modify the rule" without addressing the "financial, competitive or technical risks of allowing geo-targeting set forth in the record." Noting that FEMA's IPAWS Program Management Office has voiced concern about the proposal's effects on the Emergency Alert System, the NAB comments add, "This alone should be enough to table the matter."

The NAB set forth three flaws it says are inherent in the proposal, including undermining FM's business model by depressing ad rates; benefiting larger broadcasters more than smaller stations that can't afford the investment; and stations using the service to go after business normally going to suburban stations or "redlining" a market.

