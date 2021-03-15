IBA Spring 2021 Webinar Featuring Veteran Consultants Thursday, March 18th

Just in time for the SPRING 2021 Book, The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) will present nationally recognized programming consultants JIM RICHARDS, MIKE DONOVAN, KEITH CLARK, and HARV BLAIN of VALLIE RICHARDS DONOVAN CONSULTING, THURSDAY, MARCH 18th, at 2pm (ET) for another IBA "members only" webinar.

The group will present "The 5's, 5 Programming Points on 5 Topics:" Morning Shows, Air Talent, Radio Usage Trends, Your Streams (website, Alexa, mobile app) and ratings.

IBA CEO RON STONE said, “It’s exciting to bring the expertise of some of the best programming minds together for an hour of programming advice and ‘best practices’ that will make a real impact on the upcoming SPRING ratings

period. The IBA ‘members only’ webinars offer real value to our stations, and I’m thrilled to have KEITH,

HARV, MIKE and JIM on board to share their success this THURSDAY, MARCH 18th 2p (ET)."

The IBA webinar series provides its members the opportunity to learn from the industries brightest

influencers, from the sales, programming, marketing and promotions, business, engineering,

employment, and social media arenas, with an aggressive bi-monthly schedule of speakers throughout

the year. The IBA webinar series is for IBA members only, and just one of many free benefits to its

members. If you are not an IBA member and would like to attend, secure your membership by clicking here.

