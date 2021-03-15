The 4th Annual Event Rocked On February 11th & 12th

MERUELO MEDIA Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES and ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL hosted its 4th annual, two-day "ST. JUDE Rocks Radiothon" on FEBRUARY 11th & 12th and raised more than $880,000 to support the hospital's lifesaving mission.

The two-day radio broadcast featured rock celebrities like GENE SIMMONS of KISS, METALLICA, DIRTY HONEY and DAUGHTRY, and the cause was also helped by MERUELO sister stations KPWR, KDAY, and KLLI. All the station's personalities encouraged fans to make a monthly commitment to ST. JUDE as a "Partner in Hope" to receive a "We Won’t Stop" t-shirt, a custom KLOS "ST.JUDE Rocks" t-shirt, and more.

“What a great way to kick start 2021, the year of great hope, with 95.5 KLOS leading our LOS ANGELES super FM

cluster of POWER 106, KDAY 93.5 and CALI 93.9, by delivering nearly $900,000 of fundraising love during the most difficult times in our history,” said MERUELO MEDIA President/CEO OTTO PADRON. "These results crystallize the passion of our community to save lives and to the humanity of our great listeners.”

Regional Executive Dir. for ALSAC (the fundraising and awareness organization for ST. JUDE) ANGELA NORTHRUP

said, “During these difficult times, cancer doesn’t stop, and neither will ST.JUDE. That’s why ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL is so grateful for the support of KLOS and the entire MERUELO MEDIA family for their continued commitment to our mission. ST. JUDE 'Partners in Hope,' who are donors that give monthly, help us ensure that families never receive a bill from ST.JUDE for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.”

KLOS PD KEITH CUNNINGHAM said, “The listeners, talent and staff of KLOS and our MERUELO MEDIA sister stations stepped up in a huge way to support the mission of ST. JUDE and raise nearly $900,000 in the middle of a pandemic, in just 26 broadcast hours. We would also like to thank METALLICA, DIRTY HONEY and DAUGHTRY for being a part of the KLOS 'ST. JUDE Rocks Valentine’s Day Virtual Festival.'”

« see more Net News