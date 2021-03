Winners

The RADIO AND TELEVISION NEWS ASSOCIATION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (RTNA) handed out its 71st annual GOLDEN MIKE AWARDS at a virtual ceremony SATURDAY night (3/14). iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES and WHITE ASH BROADCASTING News-Talk KVPR-KPRX (VALLEY PUBLIC RADIO)/FRESNO-BAKERSFIELD each took home eight awards to lead all radio winners, with CALIFORNIA LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk KCLU-A-F/SANTA BARBARA-THOUSAND OAKS nabbing six awards.

As previously announced, Dr. ANTHONY FAUCI received the Freedom of Information Award, while longtime ENTERCOM News KNX-A/LOS ANGELES anchor DIANE THOMPSON and a pair of TV reporters, FOX O&O KTTV (FOX 11)/LOS ANGELES' TONY MCEWING and NBC O&O KNBC-TV (NBC 4)/LOS ANGELES' PATRICK HEALY, were given Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Radio and podcast winners included:

Best Newscast Over 15 Minutes:

Div. A: ENTERCOM News KNX-A/LOS ANGELES, "KNX AFTERNOON NEWS"

Best Newscast Under 15 Minutes

Div. A: iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES, "THE 5 O'CLOCK NEWS ON KFI"

Div. B: CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KMJ-A-F/FRESNO, "KMJ'S MORNING NEWS"

Best Sports Segment

Div. A: iHEARTMEDIA/DODGERS Sports KLAC-A (AM 570 LA SPORTS)/LOS ANGELES, "For KOBE"

Best Traffic Report

Div. A: KNX, "KNX TRAFFIC ON THE 5S WITH JENNIFER YORK AND THE KNX TRAFFIC TEAM"

Best Individual Writing

Div. A: iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KOGO-A/SAN DIEGO, "SAN DIEGO's Frontline COVID-19 Heroes"

Div. B: WHITE ASH BROADCASTING News-Talk KVPR-KPRX (VALLEY PUBLIC RADIO)/FRESNO-BAKERSFIELD, "At Hmong Mini Mall, A Place To Share News Even When It's The Worst"

Best Sports Reporting

Div. A: KLAC, "JUSTIN TURNER Steps Up To The Plate"

Div. B: CALIFORNIA LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk KCLU-A-F/SANTA BARBARA-THOUSAND OAKS, "A Legend Lost: KOBE BRYANT Helicopter Crash"

Best Continuing Coverage

Div. A: KFI, "The Crash And Death Of KOBE BRYANT"

Div. B: KVPR, "Largest Single Blaze in CALIFORNIA History Burns More Than 379,000 Acres and 856 Structures"

Best Live Coverage of a News Story

Div. A: KNX, "SAUGUS HIGH SCHOOL Shooting"

Div. B: KCLU, "VENTURA COUNTY Wildfires Force Thousands Of Evacuations"

Best Documentary

Div. A: KFI, "KFI Civil Unrest Special"

Best News Public Affairs Program

Div. A: SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES, "50 Years Later: Impact of Chicano Moratorium Protests"

Div. B: KVPR, "VALLEY EDITION -- APRIL 10, 2020, DOLORES HUERTA's Legacy, MARK ARAX on SAROYAN, SHARK TANK"

Best News Reporting

Div. A: KFI, "LA City Firefighters Barely Escape Fireball"

Div. B: KCLU, "A Disaster Remembered: Woolsey Fire Survivors Struggle With Rebuilding"

Best Hard News Series Reporting (One Division)

SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES, "ANDREW KETTLE, Homeless Death Number 566"

Best Feature News Series Reporting (One Division)

KVPR, "What The Sustainable Groundwater Management Act Could Mean For CALIFORNIA's SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY"

Best Investigative Reporting

Div. B: KVPR, "Years Before COVID-19, AVENAL STATE PRISON Grappled WIth A Different Deadly Outbreak"

Best Serious Feature Reporting, One Minute Or Longer (One Division)

KVPR, "He Fought For The U.S...."

Best Serious Feature Reporting, Less Than One Minute (One Division)

MORONGO BASIN BROADCASTING CORP. Hot AC KCDZ (Z107.7)/TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, "BLM Protest"

Best Light Feature Reporting, One Minute Or Longer (One Division)

KCLU, "Fly Through The Air, With (Hopefully!) The Greatest Of Ease"

Best Light Feature Reporting, Less Than One Minute (One Division)

KFI, "Naming The Mars Rover"

Best News Special

Div. A: KFI, "Policing For Tomorrow"

Best Entertainment Reporting

Div. B: KCLU, "COVID-19 Doesn't Stop The Laughs; Standup Comedy Meets Drive-In Movie Theater"

Best Business and Consumer Reporting

Div. A: KNX, "FRANK MOTTEK ON MONEY"

Div. B: KVPR, "From Puppy Pads To Medical Masks: How A ‘SHARK TANK’ Entrepreneur Is Helping FRESNO Hospitals"

Best Government and Political Reporting

Div. A: KPCC, "What Democracy Looks Like In An Underserved Slice Of LA"

Div. B: KCLU, "Serving Up Meals To COVID-19 Shut-Ins"

Best Medical and Science Reporting

Div. A: iNEWSSOURCE, "REWIRED"

Div. B: KVPR, "'Eureka Moment' in Valley Fever Case Paves Way For New Research, Treatment Options"

Best Use of Sound

Div. A: KCRW, "Venerable SUNSET STRIP Nightclubs Receive Landmark Status"

Div. B: KCLU, "Fly Through The Air, With (Hopefully!) The Greatest Of Ease"

Best Internet News Reporting

Div. A: KFI, "CATARINA's Club"

Best Podcast

Div. A: KFI, "PROPOSITIONED" Podcast

