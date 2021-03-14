63rd Annual Grammy Awards

This is not your father’s GRAMMYs. No, the 63rd annual awards ceremony, televised live on CBS, will get underway tonight with its first new executive producer in some 40 years as BEN WINSTON takes over from mainstay KEN EHRLICH, promising an innovative show that includes pre-recorded and live performances taking place in and around the downtown LOS ANGELES CONVENTION CENTER under strict COVID protocol. "Daily Show" host TREVOR NOAH will MC the proceedings for the first time. The ceremony had been postponed from JANUARY 31st due to the pandemic.

BEYONCE leads the list of GRAMMY nominees with nine, but will not be among the 22 artists scheduled (along with protesting no-shows THE WEEKND and JUSTIN BIEBER) to appear during the three-hour-plus ceremony, including BAD BUNNY, BLACK PUMAS, CARDI B, BTS, BRANDI CARLILE, DaBABY, DOJA CAT, BILLIE EILISH, MICKEY GUYTON, HAIM, BRITTANY HOWARD, MIRANDA LAMBERT, LIL BABY DUA LIPA, CHRIS MARTIN, JOHN MAYER, MEGAN THEE STALLION, MAREN MORRIS, POST MALONE, RODDY RICCH, HARRY STYLES and TAYLOR SWIFT, many of them also nominees. SWIFT, DUA LIPA and RODDY RICCH all have six nominations apiece.

As always, ALL ACCESS will be live-streaming the event as it occurs.

Among the early winners were KAYTRANADA in the Dance categories.

BEST DANCE RECORDING: KAYTRANADA f/KALI UCHIS, “10%”

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM: KAYTRANADA, “Bubba”

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM: SNAKRY PUPPY, “Live At The Royal Albert Hall”

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM: PJ MORTON, “The Gospel According To PJ”

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM: KANYE WEST, “Jesus Is King”

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM: FISK JUBILLE SINGERS, “Celebrating FISK! (The 150th Anniversary Album)”

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM: GRUPO NICHE, “40”



ALBUM OF THE YEAR: JHENE AIKO ("Chilombo"), BLACK PUMAS ("Deluxe Edition"), COLDPLAY ("Everyday Life"), JACOB COLLIER, ("Djesse Vol. 3"), HAIM ("Women In Music Part III"), DUA LIPA ("Future Nostalgia"), POST MALONE ("Hollywood's Bleeding") and TAYLOR SWIFT ("Folklore").

RECORD OF THE YEAR: BEYONCE ("Black Parade"), BLACK PUMAS ("Colors"), DaBABY f/RODDY RICCH ("Rockstar"), DOJA CAT ("Say So"), BILLIE EILISH ("Everything I Wanted"), DUA LIPA ("Don't Start Now"), POST MALONE ("Circles"), MEGAN THEE STALLION f/BEYONCE ("Savage")

SONG OF THE YEAR: BEYONCE ("Black Parade"), RODDY RICCH ("The Box"), TAYLOR SWIFT ("Cardigan"), POST MALONE ("Circles"), DUA LIPA ("Don't Start Now")(, BILLIE EILISH ("Everything I Wanted"), H.E.R. ("i Can't Breathe"), JP SAXE w/JULIA MICHAELS ("If The World Was Ending")

BEST NEW ARTIST: INGRID ANDRESS, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, NOAH CYRUS, CHIKA, D SMOKE, DOJA CAT, KAYTRANADA, MEGAN THEE STALLION

