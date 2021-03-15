Big Throwdown

Taking over the entire 180 rooms of the DREAM HOTEL, HOLLYWOOD it's The First Annual SKAM SUMMER MUSIC SUMMIT on AUGUST 22-23.

The creation of SKAM ARTIST Founder/CEO SUJIT KUNDU, the SKAM SUMMER MUSIC SUMMIT will coincide with his annual birthday blowout, which has become a much-buzzed about annual celebration. DJs from all around the world will be streaming direct from the DREAM HOTEL, HOLLYWOOD and other venues around L.A., to be announced soon, with hundreds of DJs and notable artists in attendance. SUJIT's roster includes everyone from SAMANTHA RONSON to DJ IRIE to LIL JON to ERIC DLUX to HARM FRANKLIN along with DJ FIVE, JUSTIN CREDIBLE and newcomers to the roster like ANGIE VEE.

A 24 hour livestream will also be incorporated into the itinerary of the summit, allowing worldwide access if not attending the exclusive SKAM SUMMER MUSIC SUMMIT in HOLLYWOOD, as well as streaming in each hotel room of DREAM Hollywood. Music artists and DJS across all genres will be featured in the live events and livestream.

KUNDU told ALLACCESS: We are all very pumped about this unique and creative opportunity to get everyone together for this first annual hybrid event merging real time events with virtual."

2021 marks the 26th consecutive 21st birthday extravaganza for KUNDU. Follow @SkamArtist for more announcements.

Rooms are by invitation only – if you are interested in a room please submit the application for consideration by clicking here.

