Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Olivia Rodrigo Holds Top Spot; Ritt Top 5; Bad Bunny Top 20; Maroon 5/Meghan Soar; Bruno/Anderson Paak Debut Big

* OLIVIA RODRIGO holds the top spot with "drivers license" for a 3rd week

* RITT MOMNEY goes top 5 with "Put Your Records On," up 6*-5* and +519 spins

* TATE MCRAE is also heading toward the top 5, climbing 8*-6* with "You Broke Me First," at 556 spins

* THE KID LAROI is up over 500 spins this week, rising 17*-16* with "Without You" at +541 spins

* BAD BUNNY & JHAY CORTEZ go top 20 with "Dakiti"

* MAROON 5 and MEGAN THEE STALLION surge 30*-21* with "Beautiful Mistakes" - up 2680 spins this week

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON PAAK, and SILK SONIC debut at 25* with "Leave The Door Open," up 2596 spins

* MASKED WOLF goes top 30 with "Astronaut In The Ocean," rising 33*-30* and is +715 spins

* G-EAZY (featuring CHRIS BROWN) and JESSIA also land debuts this week

Rhythmic: Cardi B 'Up' To #1; Yung Bleu/Drake Soar Into Top 10; Fat Joe/Khaled Also Top 10; Lil Baby Top 15; Drake Debuts Big; Lil Tjay/6LACK Top 20

* CARDI B roars to the top of the Rhythmic chart in just her sixth week with "Up," moving 4*-1* and is +923 spins

* YUNG BLEU vaults well inside the top 10, rising 11*-6* with "You're Mines Still," featuring DRAKE, and is +327 spins

* FAT JOE, DJ KHALED, and AMORPHOUS move into the top 10 with a 13*-10* jump for "Sunshine (The Light," up 422 spins

* ERICA BANKS is moving the toward top 10 as well as "Buss It," featuring TRAVIS SCOTT leaps to 11* and is +213 spins

* LIL BABY is top 15 with "On Me," up 16*-15* and is +282 spins

* G-EAZY and CHRIS BROWN are knocking on the top 15 door with "Provide," with a 367 spin gain and an 18*-16* jump

* DRAKE scores a huge debut at 18* with "What's Next" at +1373 spins

* LIL TJAY is top 20 with "Calling My Phone," featuring 6LACK, up 24*-20* and is +484 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON PAAK, and SILK SONIC debut at 28* with "Leave The Door Open," up 882 spins

* CLEVER has the other debut at 39* with "Rolls Royce Umbrella," featuring CHRIS BROWN, up 293 spins

Urban: Yung Bleu/Drake New #1; Cardi B Runner Up; Lil Baby Top 5; Megan/DaBaby Top 10; Spotemgettem Top 15

* YUNG BLEU and DRAKE take the top spot with "You're Mines Still," rising 3*-1* at +762 spins

* CARDI B is in the runner up spot, soaring 6*-2* with "Up," at +808 spins

* LIL BABY is back in the top 5 with "On Me," moving 7*-4* and is +419 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION hits the top 10, rising 11*-9* with "Cry Baby," featuring DABABY, up 486 spins

* ERICA BANKS is knocking on the top 10 here as well with "Buss It," featuring TRAVIS SCOTT, up 12*-11* and +143 spins

* SPOTEMGETTEM goes top 15 with "Beat Box," rising 19*-15* and is +338 spins

* SAWEETIE hits the top 20, leaping 23*-17* with "Best Friend," featuring DOJA CAT, up 471 spins

* FAT JOE, DJ KHALED, and AMORPHOUS hit the the top 20 with "Sunshine (The Light)," rising 21*-18* and are +248 spins

* POOH SHIESTY also hits the top 20 with "Back In Blood," featuring LIL DURK, up 22*-20* and +213 spins

* LIL TJAY vaults 31*-24* with "Calling My Phone," featuring 6LACK, up 410 spins

* DRAKE has the top debut at Urban as well with "What's Next" at +872 spins

* JAZMINE SULLIVAN enters at 34* with "Pick Up Your Feelings," up 321 spins

* MOOSKI enters at 40* with "Track Star" at +436 spins

Hot AC: 24KGoldn Holds Top Spot; Olivia Rodrigo Runner Up; Taylor Swift Nearing Top 5; Ritt Momney Top 15

* 24KGOLDN and IANN DIOR hold the #1 spot at Hot AC with "Mood"

* OLIVIA RODRIGO is in the runner up spot, moving 4*-2* with "drivers license," with a gain of 366 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT is closing in on the top 5 with "Willow" up 8*-6* and is +350 spins

* RITT MOMNEY is top 15, climbing 17*-14* with "Put Your Records On," up 421 spins

* MAROON 5 and MEGAN THEE STALLION vault 24*-16* in their second week on the chart with "Beautiful Mistakes," up 1286 spins

* AVA MAX is top 20 with "My Head & My Heart," climbing 22*-20* and is +357 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON PAAK, and SILK SONIC vault 37*-23* with "Leave The Door Open" at +818 spins

Active Rock: Chevelle New #1; Pretty Reckless Top 3; Bring Me The Horizon, Seether, Architects Top 10

* CHEVELLE take over the top spot with "Self destructor," moving 2*-1* and +136 spins

* PRETTY RECKLESS go top 3 with "And So It Went," rising 4*-3* and are +97 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS jump to 4* with "Waiting On A War" at +266 spins

* Three songs make their way into the top 10

* BRING ME THE HORIZON go 11*-8* with "Teardrops" at +72 spins

* SEETHER score a 12*-9* move with "Bruised And Bloodied," up 109 spins

* ARCHITECTS go 13*-10* with "Animals," up 104 spins

* AYRON JONES is top 15, thanks to a 16*-12* move with "Mercy," up 134 spins

* OFFSPRING soars 20*-13* with "Let The Bad Times Roll," rising 285 spins

* ESCAPE THE FATE leap 22*-14* with "Invincible," featuring LINDSEY STIRLING, up 119 spins

* BLACK STONE CHERRY go top 15 with "Again," up 19*-15*

* DEFTONES, A DAY TO REMEMBER,GRETA VAN FLEET, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, and ZERO 9:36 all go top 20

* DIRTY HONEY has the top debut at 32* with "California Dreamin'," up 188 spins

* 3 DOORS DOWN, A KILLER'S CONFESSION, and BADFLOWER also debut

Alternative: Glass Animals New #1; Clairo Top 5; The Kid Laroi Top 10; The Knocks, Carolesdaughter Top 15

* GLASS ANIMALS take over the top spot, moving 3*-1* with "Animals," up 325 spins

* CLAIRO goes top 5 with "Sofia," rising 6*-5* and is +110 spins

* THE KID LAROI hits the top 10 as "Without You" is up 11*-10* and is +148 spins

* THE KNOCKS go top 15 with "All About You," featuring FOSTER THE PEOPLE, moving 16*-14*

* CAROLESDAUGHTER goes 17*-15* with "Violent"

* MIKE SHINODA is top 20, surging 24*-18* with "Happy Endings," featuring IANN DIOR and UPSAHL and is +236 spins

* BLACK PUMAS also hit the top 20 with "Colors," moving 23*-19* and is +193 spins

* OFFSPRING surge 32*-24* with "Let The Bad Times Roll," up 213 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS are back and enter at 26* with "Follow You" at 539 spins

* GIRL IN RED and ST. VINCENT also debut

Triple A: Kings Hold Top Spot; Rateliff Top 5; Blanco/Marshmello/Joy Top 10; Batiste Top 10

* KINGS OF LEON hold the top spot for a fifth week with "The Bandit"

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF is top 5 with "Redemption," moving 8*-5*

* BENNY BLANCO, MARSHMELLO, and VANCE JOY go top 10 with "You," up 12*-9*

* Also top 10 is "I Need You" by JON BASTISTE, up 11*-10*

* LORD HURON vaults 22*-13* with "Not Dead Yet," up 97 spins

* LAKE STREET DRIVE soar 29*-15* with "Hypotheticals," up 71 spins

* HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER is top 20 with "Sanctuary," rising 25*-19*

* SARA KEYS moves 30*-22* with "Remember That Night?"

* MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA debut

