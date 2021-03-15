Back On FM

MILE HIGH SPORTS has a new broadcast home in DENVER with the launch of the well-traveled lineup on FM translator K251CV, fed by KQKS-HD3. The programming was most recently heard on KDCO-A-K284CI and previously aired on KDCO alone, KQKS-HD2-K284BR, and KCKK-A-K229BS; the translator previously relayed UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO student station KVCU-A (RADIO 1190)/BOULDER.

“Moving around the dial is part of the radio life,” said MILE HIGH SPORTS President NATE LUNDY. “We’re thrilled to be DENVER and COLORADO SPRINGS teams.”

