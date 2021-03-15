New Addition

The "untitled series on healthcare" previewed by LEMONADA MEDIA in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/21) now has a title and launch date: "THE COST OF CARE" will debut on APRIL 15th.

The show, LEMONADA's 12th podcast, is hosted by healthcare economist DAVID SMITH and looks at the dangers of the high cost of healthcare in AMERICA, including his own story of losing his father, sister, and brother to a single fatal disease. A trailer will post on APRIL 1st.

