OAKLAND ATHLETICS baseball will return to both the team's 24/7 streaming channel A'S CAST via iHEARTRADIO and to iHEARTMEDIA Business KNEW-A (BLOOMBERG 960 AM)/SAN FRANCISCO this season, with both airing all 162 regular season games. The A'S started the 2020 season with the games on streaming only (then via TUNEIN), but added KNEW after negative reaction from fans upset that the games were not on traditional broadcast radio.

KEN KORACH and VINCE COTRONEO return to call the games, with RAY FOSSE back for "special appearances" throughout the season and CHRIS TOWNSEND hosting the daily "A'S CAST LIVE" on the streaming channel as well as pregame and postgame shows. The A'S are also heard on a network of 13 additional stations including BONNEVILLE Sports KHTK-A/SACRAMENTO, and in Spanish on MULTICULTURAL RADIO BROADCASTING Spanish News-Talk KIQI-A-KATD-A/SAN FRANCISCO with AMAURI PI-GONZALEZ and MANOLO HERNANDEZ-DOUEN at the mic.

